Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,447,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.81 on Friday, hitting $2,035.55. 1,493,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,075.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,784.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.81 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

