Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 210,000 Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.05% of Spartacus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMTS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,405,000.

Shares of TMTS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 104,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,483. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

