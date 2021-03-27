Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $994,000 in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth $522,000.

FTCVU stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $12.80. 80,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,106. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

