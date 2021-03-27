Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Has $102,000 Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. cut its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 428,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 28,913 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

ETAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 391,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,712. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.