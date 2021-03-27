Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after buying an additional 5,540,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after purchasing an additional 494,429 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.