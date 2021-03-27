Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Up 3,200.0% in March

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY remained flat at $$2.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

