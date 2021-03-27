Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Option Care Health stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

