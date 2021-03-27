Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 31.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 812,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 80.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

