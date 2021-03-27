One68 Global Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 12,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.04. 7,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

