One68 Global Capital LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 522.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 89,138 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth $3,792,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,582,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. 568,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,164. The company has a market cap of $269.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

