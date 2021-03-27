One68 Global Capital LLC Invests $713,000 in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Marvell Technology Group accounts for 1.4% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after buying an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after buying an additional 1,178,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,575,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

