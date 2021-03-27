One68 Global Capital LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

One68 Global Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,984 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in CoreLogic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoreLogic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Shares of CoreLogic stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $79.25. 1,029,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

