One68 Global Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,975 Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

MARA traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.09. 10,801,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,113,754. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. Analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

