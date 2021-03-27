One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $6.42 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 million, a PE ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Equities research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.