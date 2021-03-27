One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $6.42 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 million, a PE ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
