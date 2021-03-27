One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of One Liberty Properties worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 147,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 39,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OLP opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $455.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

