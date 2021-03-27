OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) PT Raised to $12.00

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 134.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OncoSec Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.64. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 4,067,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $22,165,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,363.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $12,590,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

