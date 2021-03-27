ODUWA (OWC) Trading 16.3% Lower This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $10,980.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,858.45 or 0.99922034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00033389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00083994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001388 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001806 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

