OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

