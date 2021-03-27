Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a reduce rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ocado Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $28.80 on Friday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

