Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an exploration and production company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 169,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,799. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $53,390,000.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

