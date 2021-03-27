NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.1% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $12.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,099,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $238.39 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $318.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

