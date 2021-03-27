Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Down 84.9% in March

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the February 28th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE NRK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,493. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In other Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 8,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $115,496.64. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,391.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 152,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

