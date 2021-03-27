Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,562 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 738,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $201,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $287.22 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.25 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.60 and its 200 day moving average is $278.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

