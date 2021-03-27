Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,391,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 834,903 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $284,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $253.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $115.90 and a 1 year high of $260.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

