Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640,185 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $243,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,912,000 after acquiring an additional 681,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,591,000 after acquiring an additional 637,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5,154.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 493,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 484,305 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $68.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

