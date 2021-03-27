Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $300.37 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174,763 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Illinois Tool Works worth $300,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $227.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.11 and its 200-day moving average is $204.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

