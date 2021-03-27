Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $216.07 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,487 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $216,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,557 shares of company stock valued at $24,504,041 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.67, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

