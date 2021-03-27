NULS Hits Market Capitalization of $82.71 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, NULS has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $82.71 million and $31.34 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00058021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.35 or 0.00228401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.87 or 0.00855666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049834 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00074997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00029201 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

