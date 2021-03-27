Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NYSE:NUE opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,337. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

