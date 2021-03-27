Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.08 and last traded at $63.98. Approximately 1,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.88.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.