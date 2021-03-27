Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $181.47 and last traded at $186.01. Approximately 92,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,520,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.24.

Specifically, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,304 shares of company stock worth $14,792,451 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.79.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,388,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novavax by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,300,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Novavax by 497.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

