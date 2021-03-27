Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,557 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $35,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $74.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $265,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,736 shares of company stock worth $19,173,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

