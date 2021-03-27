Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,289 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,289 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $37,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

