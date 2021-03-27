Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,247 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.32% of Badger Meter worth $36,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after acquiring an additional 746,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,210 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $10,610,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

