Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $34,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.86.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total value of $544,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $204,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 974,000 shares of company stock worth $119,709,060 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWAV opened at $104.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.