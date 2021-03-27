Northern Trust Corp Has $36.70 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $36,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $624.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $813.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.55 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

