Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Olin worth $36,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 41.3% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $14,610,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 298,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.