Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 937,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,962 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.37% of Sykes Enterprises worth $35,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYKE opened at $46.16 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

