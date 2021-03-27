Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,739 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.28% of Myriad Genetics worth $33,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

