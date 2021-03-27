Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,065,000 after purchasing an additional 540,495 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 307,210 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $58.47 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

