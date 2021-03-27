Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

