Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $167.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.83. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.35 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

