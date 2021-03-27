Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 317,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,682,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 419,901 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after buying an additional 114,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $58.98 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $64.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Cowen upped their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

