Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 818 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

