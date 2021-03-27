Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

