Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JWN. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,609 shares of company stock worth $2,583,691 over the last 90 days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

