Nord/LB Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €43.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talanx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.03 ($51.79).

Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €35.90 ($42.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. Talanx has a 1 year low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 1 year high of €37.66 ($44.31).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

