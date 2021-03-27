Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.60 by Barclays

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €3.60 ($4.24) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOKIA. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.96 ($4.66).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

