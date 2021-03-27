NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NN were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NN by 464.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NN by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,778,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 582,469 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NN by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NN by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $301.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.35.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.