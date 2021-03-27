Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Blake Russell Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $290,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.75. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

